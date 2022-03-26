Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 248 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $148.92 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

