Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,032 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

