Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 244.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $86.97 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

