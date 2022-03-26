Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.27 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

