Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

