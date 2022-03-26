Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 590 ($7.77) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 623 ($8.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 531 ($6.99).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 389.79. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.