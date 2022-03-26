Gitcoin Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $99.20 million and $17.15 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $6.99 or 0.00015802 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00112267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

