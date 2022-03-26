Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNA opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

