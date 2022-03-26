Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DNA opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.
About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
