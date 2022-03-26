Gifto Market Cap Tops $27.73 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $27.73 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

