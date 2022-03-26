Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after buying an additional 73,757 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 82,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $113.64 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

