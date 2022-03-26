Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $554.33.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.