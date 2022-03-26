Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. 39,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

