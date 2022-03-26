Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. 5,442,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,938. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30.

