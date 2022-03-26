Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. 2,131,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

