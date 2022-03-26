Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 576,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.38.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

