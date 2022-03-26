General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.20. General Motors posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

