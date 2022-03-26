GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $53,025,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $77,988,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $23,580,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

