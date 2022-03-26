Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Gambling.com Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 32,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,298. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GAMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

