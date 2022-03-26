Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. 93,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

