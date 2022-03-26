FY2022 EPS Estimates for Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Reduced by Raymond James

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.47.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

