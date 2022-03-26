Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

FFHL opened at $6.78 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

