FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $21,269.07 and $12.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00319167 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004772 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.01321749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

