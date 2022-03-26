Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.94 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and $939,842.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.85 or 0.07033119 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,500.98 or 1.00158667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00043456 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

