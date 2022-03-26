Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $866.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $43,361.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,316 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,199 over the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Funko by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Funko by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Funko by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Funko by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Funko by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

