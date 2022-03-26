FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle stock opened at $217.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

