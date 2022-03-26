FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 4,900 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.33 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

