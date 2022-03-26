FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

