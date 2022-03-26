FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $533,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $558.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $544.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.72. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

