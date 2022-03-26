FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,959,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4,284.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.