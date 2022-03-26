FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 390 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $43.65 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Nomura cut their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.