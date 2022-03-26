FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

A opened at $135.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

