Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €71.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

FME stock opened at €60.12 ($66.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.67 and a 200 day moving average of €58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

