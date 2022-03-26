freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of freenet from €28.00 ($30.77) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

