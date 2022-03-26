Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.09. 428,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,129. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.