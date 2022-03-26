Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,194,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.