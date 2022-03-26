Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

