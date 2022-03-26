Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.01. 157,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.13.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

