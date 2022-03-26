Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $182.41 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.