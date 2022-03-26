Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 778,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,713. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

