Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,868,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

