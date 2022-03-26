Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

