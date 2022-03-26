Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $875,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,221 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,385,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

