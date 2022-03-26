Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.0% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 196,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,372,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

