Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.08. 2,339,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,936. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

