Foster & Motley Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.