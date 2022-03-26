Foster & Motley Inc. Has $292,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

