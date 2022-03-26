Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of ETR opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

