Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 3,354 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 860,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 1,392,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

