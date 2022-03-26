Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 3,892 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in CDW by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.15 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $154.53 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.