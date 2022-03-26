Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 1,877 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $363.67 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.64.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

